What to watch at the Milan Cortina Olympics: Thursday, Feb. 19

Kewaskum native and Olympic speed skater Jordan Stolz has already won two gold medals in Milan — setting Olympic records in both the 500 and 1,000. Thursday, he will go for his third in the 1,500.

“It’s a success, but it’s more so of a partial success if I don’t win the 1,500,” Stolz said after winning the 500 on Saturday."

Stolz isn't the only recognizable name on Team USA.

Marquette graduate and four-time Olympian Emery Lehman is also hoping to take home the gold in the 1500. Lehman and his teammates entered the team pursuit as favorites to win gold but settled for silver behind Italy's gold medal performance.

The race will be available for streaming at 9:30 a.m. and will air on TMJ4 at 11:30 a.m.

Available at noon for streaming, Team USA figure skaters Alysa Liu, Isabeau Levito and Amber Glenn will go for medals in the Women's Free event.

And if that's not enough excitement, the US women's hockey team plays Canada in the gold match at 12:10 p.m. on USA Network.

For a full schedule of Thursday's Olympic events and how to watch, see below:

