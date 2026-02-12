What to watch at the Milan Cortina Olympics: Thursday, Feb. 12

After her stunning comeback was overshadowed by tragedy, Breezy Johnson will have a chance to win another medal Thursday during the Women's Super G.

Johnson earned her first Olympic gold medal in the women's downhill Sunday — the same race that Lindsey Vonn broke her leg in a frightening fall.

Johnson is only the second American woman to win the Olympic downhill — Vonn won it in 2010 — and it came after her own injury concerns as well as a 14-month ban for violating “whereabouts” rules when it comes to testing for doping.

Another race to watch will be the Luge Team Relay, which marks the final luge competition at the Milan Cortina 2026. Brookfield-native Marcus Mueller will be part of the competition.

The event will begin at 11:30 a.m. CT on Thursday and will feature nine nations’ top-finishing sleds in each discipline.

Each team will get just one run per sled, and relay order will be as follows: Women’s singles, men’s doubles, men’s singles and women’s doubles. The relay is continuous, with the next sled starting as soon as the previous sled crosses the finish line and the slider strikes a touch-sensitive pad with their hand.

The United States will be represented in women's singles by bronze medalist Ashley Farquharson, in men's doubles by Mueller and Ansel Haugsjaa, in men's singles by Jonny Gustafson and in women's doubles by Chevonne Forgan and Sophia Kirkby.

See below for a full schedule of events and how to watch:

