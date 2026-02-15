Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
What to watch at the Milan Cortina Olympics: Sunday, February 15

APTOPIX Milan Cortina Olympics Alpine Skiing
Robert F. Bukaty/AP
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course, during an alpine ski, women's giant slalom race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
The second weekend of the Milan Cortina Olympics is in full swing. From the women’s giant slalom and figure skating pairs to Team USA’s men’s hockey matchup against Germany, here are some of the events to have on your radar today.

10 a.m. CT— Curling
USA vs. Sweden (M Round-Robin)

10:35 a.m. CT —Ski Jumping
Women's Large Hill

11:20 a.m. CT —Skeleton
Skeleton Mixed Team Event

12:05 p.m. CT — Curling
China vs. Canada (M Round-Robin)

12:05 p.m. CT —Curling
Great Britain vs. Switzerland (M Round-Robin)

12:05 p.m. CT — Curling
Italy vs. Czechia (M Round-Robin)

12:05 p.m. CT —- Curling
Norway vs. USA (M Round-Robin)

12:10 p.m. CT —- CNBC
Denmark vs. Latvia (Men's Group C)

12:30 p.m. CT —USA
On USA: Pairs Short (Part 1)

12:30 p.m. CT — Freestyle Skiing
Men's Freeski Big Air: Qualifying

12:35 p.m. CT — NBC
Men's Freeski Big Air: Qualifying

12:45 p.m. CT — Figure Skating
Pairs Short (Venue Feed)

2 p.m. CT — NBC
NBC: Pairs Short (Part 2)

2:10 p.m. CT — USA
USA vs. Germany (Men's Group C)

2:30 p.m. CT — CNBC
Great Britain vs. Sweden (W Round-Robin)

4:30 p.m. CT — USA
Men's Snowboard Slopestyle: Qualifying

6 p.m. CT — USA
Women's Large Hill

7 p.m. CT — CNBC
Norway vs. USA (M Round-Robin)

See all of TMJ4's coverage of the Winter Olympics here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

