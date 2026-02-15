What to watch at the Milan Cortina Olympics: Sunday, February 15

The second weekend of the Milan Cortina Olympics is in full swing. From the women’s giant slalom and figure skating pairs to Team USA’s men’s hockey matchup against Germany, here are some of the events to have on your radar today.
10 a.m. CT— Curling
USA vs. Sweden (M Round-Robin)
10:35 a.m. CT —Ski Jumping
Women's Large Hill
11:20 a.m. CT —Skeleton
Skeleton Mixed Team Event
12:05 p.m. CT — Curling
China vs. Canada (M Round-Robin)
12:05 p.m. CT —Curling
Great Britain vs. Switzerland (M Round-Robin)
12:05 p.m. CT — Curling
Italy vs. Czechia (M Round-Robin)
12:05 p.m. CT —- Curling
Norway vs. USA (M Round-Robin)
12:10 p.m. CT —- CNBC
Denmark vs. Latvia (Men's Group C)
12:30 p.m. CT —USA
On USA: Pairs Short (Part 1)
12:30 p.m. CT — Freestyle Skiing
Men's Freeski Big Air: Qualifying
12:35 p.m. CT — NBC
Men's Freeski Big Air: Qualifying
12:45 p.m. CT — Figure Skating
Pairs Short (Venue Feed)
2 p.m. CT — NBC
NBC: Pairs Short (Part 2)
2:10 p.m. CT — USA
USA vs. Germany (Men's Group C)
2:30 p.m. CT — CNBC
Great Britain vs. Sweden (W Round-Robin)
4:30 p.m. CT — USA
Men's Snowboard Slopestyle: Qualifying
6 p.m. CT — USA
Women's Large Hill
7 p.m. CT — CNBC
Norway vs. USA (M Round-Robin)
