What to watch at the Milan Cortina Olympics: Sunday, February 15

The second weekend of the Milan Cortina Olympics is in full swing. From the women’s giant slalom and figure skating pairs to Team USA’s men’s hockey matchup against Germany, here are some of the events to have on your radar today.

10 a.m. CT— Curling

USA vs. Sweden (M Round-Robin)

10:35 a.m. CT —Ski Jumping

Women's Large Hill

11:20 a.m. CT —Skeleton

Skeleton Mixed Team Event

12:05 p.m. CT — Curling

China vs. Canada (M Round-Robin)

12:05 p.m. CT —Curling

Great Britain vs. Switzerland (M Round-Robin)

12:05 p.m. CT — Curling

Italy vs. Czechia (M Round-Robin)

12:05 p.m. CT —- Curling

Norway vs. USA (M Round-Robin)

12:10 p.m. CT —- CNBC

Denmark vs. Latvia (Men's Group C)

12:30 p.m. CT —USA

On USA: Pairs Short (Part 1)

12:30 p.m. CT — Freestyle Skiing

Men's Freeski Big Air: Qualifying

12:35 p.m. CT — NBC

Men's Freeski Big Air: Qualifying

12:45 p.m. CT — Figure Skating

Pairs Short (Venue Feed)

2 p.m. CT — NBC

NBC: Pairs Short (Part 2)

2:10 p.m. CT — USA

USA vs. Germany (Men's Group C)

2:30 p.m. CT — CNBC

Great Britain vs. Sweden (W Round-Robin)

4:30 p.m. CT — USA

Men's Snowboard Slopestyle: Qualifying

6 p.m. CT — USA

Women's Large Hill

7 p.m. CT — CNBC

Norway vs. USA (M Round-Robin)

See all of TMJ4's coverage of the Winter Olympics here.

