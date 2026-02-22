What to watch at the Milan Cortina Olympics: Sunday, Feb. 22

It's been nearly half a century since Team USA men's hockey last won a gold medal when it upset the Soviet Union in the gold medal match during the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y.

On Sunday, which is exactly 46 years to the day after the "Miracle on Ice," Team USA will look to claim gold once again as it takes on Canada in the ice hockey gold medal match at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

You can watch the men's ice hockey gold medal game starting at 7:10 a.m. CST on TMJ4 and Peacock.

Sunday also marks the last day of competition at the 2026 Winter Olympics, and with it comes the closing ceremony. It's a time to celebrate the athletes from 93 different countries who have spent the last two weeks competing for Olympic glory in Milan and Cortina.

The closing ceremony starts at 1:30 p.m. CST at the Arena di Verona in Verona, Italy. You can catch it on TMJ4 and Peacock.

Before the closing ceremony, however, there are also finals for four other events.

Here is how you can watch them:



The women's cross-country skiing 50km mass start final begins at 3:00 a.m. CST on Peacock and USA Network.

The women's curling gold medal game between Sweden and Switzerland begins at 4:05 a.m. CST on Peacock.

The women's freestyle skiing halfpipe final begins at 4:35 a.m. CST on Peacock.

The men's four-man bobsled final begins at 5:15 a.m. on Peacock and USA Network.

Re-runs of these events will air on TMJ4 at 8 p.m. CST during 2026 Winter Olympic Games Primetime.

For a full schedule of Sunday's Olympic events and how to watch, see below:

See all of TMJ4's coverage of the Winter Olympics here.

