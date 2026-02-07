What to watch at the Milan Cortina Olympics: Saturday, February 7

Now that Milan Cortina's fabulous Opening Ceremony is in the books, the page turns to a full day of competition in Italy.

Here's how to follow all of the top Team USA action on Saturday, February 7. All times listed are CT.

6:00 a.m. - Cross-Country Skiing - Women's Skiathlon

Women's cross-country skiing kicks off with the 10km + 10km skiathlon. Athletes ski 10km in both classic and freestyle techniques.

Team USA athletes: Jessie Diggins, Julia Kern, Rosie Brennan, Novie McCabe

Streaming only (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

7:35 a.m. - Curling - Great Britain vs. USA (MD Round-Robin)

Fatima Shbair/AP United States' Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse hug during the mixed doubles round robin phase of the curling competition against Canada, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

Mixed doubles curling continues with Great Britain vs. United States in round-robin play at the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium.

Streaming only 7:35-8:30a (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Coverage starts on USA at 8:30a

8:30 a.m. - Women's Hockey - USA vs. Finland

Petr David Josek/AP Czechia's Klara Seroiszkova slides into Czechia's Klara Peslarova as United States' Hilary Knight scores her sides fourth goal during a preliminary round match of women's ice hockey between United States and Czechia at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Laila Edwards and the United States women's hockey team continue the squad's Group A slate with a game against Finland.

TV: USA

Streaming on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Re-airs at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. on USA

12:05 p.m. — Curling - South Korea vs. USA (MD Round-Robin)

Mixed doubles curling continues with South Korea vs. United States in round-robin play at the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium.

Streaming only (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

12:30 p.m. — Men's Snowboard Big Air: Final

The first snowboarding medals of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics will be earned in the men's big air final at Livigno Snow Park.

TV: USA

Streaming on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

12:45 p.m. — Figure Skating - Team Event: Day 2

Francisco Seco/AP Ilia Malinin of the U.S performs in the men short program at the Figure Skating World Championships in Montpellier, south of France, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

The team event continues with the men's short program and ice dance free dance at the Forum di Milano.

TV: TMJ4 (NBC)

Streaming on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

4:00 p.m. — Curling - Great Britain vs. USA (MD Round-Robin)

Mixed doubles curling continues with Great Britain vs. United States in round-robin play at the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium.

TV: CNBC

Streaming on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

6:00 p.m. — Curling - South Korea vs. USA (MD Round-Robin)

Mixed doubles curling continues with South Korea vs. United States in round-robin play at the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium.

Streaming only (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

See the full Milan Cortina schedule below:

