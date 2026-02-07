What to watch at the Milan Cortina Olympics: Saturday, February 7

Now that Milan Cortina's fabulous Opening Ceremony is in the books, the page turns to a full day of competition in Italy.
Here's how to follow all of the top Team USA action on Saturday, February 7. All times listed are CT.
6:00 a.m. - Cross-Country Skiing - Women's Skiathlon
Women's cross-country skiing kicks off with the 10km + 10km skiathlon. Athletes ski 10km in both classic and freestyle techniques.
Team USA athletes: Jessie Diggins, Julia Kern, Rosie Brennan, Novie McCabe
Streaming only (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)
7:35 a.m. - Curling - Great Britain vs. USA (MD Round-Robin)
Mixed doubles curling continues with Great Britain vs. United States in round-robin play at the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium.
Streaming only 7:35-8:30a (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)
Coverage starts on USA at 8:30a
8:30 a.m. - Women's Hockey - USA vs. Finland
Laila Edwards and the United States women's hockey team continue the squad's Group A slate with a game against Finland.
TV: USA
Streaming on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Re-airs at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. on USA
12:05 p.m. — Curling - South Korea vs. USA (MD Round-Robin)
Mixed doubles curling continues with South Korea vs. United States in round-robin play at the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium.
Streaming only (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)
12:30 p.m. — Men's Snowboard Big Air: Final
The first snowboarding medals of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics will be earned in the men's big air final at Livigno Snow Park.
TV: USA
Streaming on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
12:45 p.m. — Figure Skating - Team Event: Day 2
The team event continues with the men's short program and ice dance free dance at the Forum di Milano.
TV: TMJ4 (NBC)
Streaming on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
4:00 p.m. — Curling - Great Britain vs. USA (MD Round-Robin)
Mixed doubles curling continues with Great Britain vs. United States in round-robin play at the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium.
TV: CNBC
Streaming on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
6:00 p.m. — Curling - South Korea vs. USA (MD Round-Robin)
Mixed doubles curling continues with South Korea vs. United States in round-robin play at the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium.
Streaming only (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)
See the full Milan Cortina schedule below:
