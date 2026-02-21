What to watch at the Milan Cortina Olympics: Saturday, February 21

Can you believe it? There's only two days left at the Milan Cortina Olympics. It's been an incredible ride so far, but we're not done. Here's the big events we're highlighting today:

Jordan Stolz's final race - the mass start

Kewaskum's Jordan Stolz has already piled up two gold medals and one silver - and he'll have one last chance Saturday to add to that count.

The mass start is a different sort of speed skating race: "All skaters start together and race against one another for 16 laps, with intermediate sprints after four, eight and 12 laps, and a final sprint at the finish," according to Olympics.com.

Semifinals start at 8:00 a.m. on USA, and assuming Stolz advances, he'll race in the final at 9:40 a.m. on TMJ4.

Men's hockey - bronze medal game

There was a chance the U.S. would be playing in this game, but thankfully the Americans dominated in the semis and fought their way to the gold medal game.

Still, you can watch Slovakia take on Finland in Saturday's bronze medal game.

That will take place at 1:40 p.m. on USA and Peacock.

Consider it an appetizer for the main course - the U.S. vs. Canada in Sunday's gold medal game - that's at 7:10 a.m. on TMJ4.

Women's curling - bronze medal game

Team USA has never earned a medal in women's curling - Saturday is their shot.

Tabitha Peterson, Cory Thiesse, Tara Peterson, Taylor Anderson-Heide and Aileen Geving will take to the ice to try to win a historic bronze against Canada, which has won gold twice in the event (1998, 2014).

You can watch at 7:05 a.m. on Peacock.

See all of TMJ4's coverage of the Winter Olympics here.

Check out Saturday's full schedule below:

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error