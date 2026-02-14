What to watch at the Milan Cortina Olympics: Saturday, February 14

The second weekend of the Milan Cortina Olympics is underway, and the big event to watch Saturday will be Kewaskum's own Jordan Stolz trying for his second gold medal in speed skating.

Here's more information on the top events to watch today:

USA men's curling round-robin vs. Germany

Team USA (1-2) will take on Germany (1-1) in the men's curling round-robin tournament. The top four teams advance to the semifinals - the U.S. currently sits in 7th place.

7:05 a.m.

Peacock

Jordan Stolz in men's 500m speed skating

Fresh off winning gold in the men's 1000m race, Jordan Stolz is back to run the 500m. Stolz will be in the 13th of 15 pairs. He'll be paired up with Jenning de Boo of the Netherlands once again.

10:00 a.m.

TMJ4

Women's skeleton - Run 3 and Final Run

Mystique Ro headlines the U.S. entrants in women's skeleton at the Cortina Sliding Centre Saturday. Run 3 starts at 11 a.m., and medals will be handed out after the Final Run at 12:35 p.m.

11 a.m. (Round 3) / 12:35 p.m. (Final Run)

NBC (Round 3) / Peacock (Final Run)

USA women's curling round-robin vs. Japan

Team USA (2-1) will take on defending silver medalists Japan (0-2) in the women's curling round-robin tournament. The top four teams advance to the semifinals - the U.S is currently tied for third place.

12:05 p.m.

Peacock

USA men's hockey vs. Denmark

Team USA (1-0, 3 points) is facing Denmark (0-1, 0 points) in group play in men's hockey. The U.S. is currently tied for first in Group C with Germany.

2:10 p.m.

USA

See the full competition schedule below:

