What to watch at the Milan Cortina Olympics: Monday, Feb. 16

The undefeated US women's hockey team is heading into the semifinal against Sweden Monday. The event will air beginning at 9:40 a.m. on TMJ4.

The Americans have been unstoppable so far, outscoring their opponents 26-1 through five games.

Sweden also went undefeated in the preliminary rounds and then eliminated the Czech Republic in a stunning quarterfinal upset. The Czech Republic was favored to take home at least a bronze in the Winter Games.

Wisconsin is well-represented on the US women's team - including six former Badgers: Hilary Knight, Laila Edwards, Caroline Harvey, Britta Curl-Salemme, Ava McNaughton and Kirsten Simms. The team is coached by Neenah-native John Wroblewski.

