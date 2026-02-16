Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
What to watch at the Milan Cortina Olympics: Monday, Feb. 16

Winter Olympics Diversity Edwards
Sue Ogrocki/AP
FILE - US's Taylor Heise (27), Lacey Eden (7), Laila Edwards (10) Caroline Harvey (4) and Haley Winn (8) celebrate with teammates after the US defeated Canada in a Rivalry Series women's hockey game Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
Winter Olympics Diversity Edwards
The undefeated US women's hockey team is heading into the semifinal against Sweden Monday. The event will air beginning at 9:40 a.m. on TMJ4.

The Americans have been unstoppable so far, outscoring their opponents 26-1 through five games.

Sweden also went undefeated in the preliminary rounds and then eliminated the Czech Republic in a stunning quarterfinal upset. The Czech Republic was favored to take home at least a bronze in the Winter Games.

Wisconsin is well-represented on the US women's team - including six former Badgers: Hilary Knight, Laila Edwards, Caroline Harvey, Britta Curl-Salemme, Ava McNaughton and Kirsten Simms. The team is coached by Neenah-native John Wroblewski.

For a full schedule of Monday's Olympic events and how to watch, see below:

