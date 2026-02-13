What to watch at the Milan Cortina Olympics: Friday, Feb. 13

U.S. Women's Hockey Team takes on Italy

After shutting out Canada in a 5-0 blowout Tuesday, the US Women's Hockey Team will take on Italy in the quarterfinal set to air at 2:10 p.m. on USA Network.

Tuesday marked the first time in history that Canada went scoreless in Olympic play.

'Quad God' Ilia Malinin hits the ice for men's free skate

American figure skater Ilia Malinin, known as the "Quad God" will take to the ice Friday for the men's free skate competition starting at 11:45 a.m. on USA Network.

Malinin currently has a comfortable five-point lead over Japan's Yuma Kagiyama and France's Adam Siao Him Fa.

Men's curling round-robin continues with U.S. vs Canada

Round-robin play continues for the men's curling tournament with the United States taking on Canada.

See below for a full schedule and how to watch:

