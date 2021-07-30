Watch
Watch: Lynn Williams gives Team USA 2-1 lead over the Netherlands in women's soccer

Silvia Izquierdo/AP
United States' Lynn Williams, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Netherlands during a women's quarterfinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Tokyo Olympics Soccer
Posted at 9:52 AM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 10:52:22-04

Check out highlights from Day 7 of the competition in Tokyo:

Americans Lilly King and Annie Lazor both took home medals in the women's 200m breaststroke, though neither could catch South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker, who set the first swimming individual world record in Tokyo.

After a close first quarter, the U.S. women's basketball team surged past Japan to earn another big victory in the group stage at the Tokyo Olympics.

The United States qualified second to the final of the women's 4x100m medley relay, finishing behind Canada in their preliminary heat.

Lynn Williams gives her team 2-1 lead over the Netherlands in women's soccer.

