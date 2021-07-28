Watch
Watch: Katie Ledecky wins first Tokyo Gold, Team USA men's basketball blows out Iran

Matthias Schrader/AP
Katie Ledecky, of the United States, reacts after winning the women's 1500-meters freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Posted at 7:14 AM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 08:14:15-04

Check out the highlights from Day 5 of Tokyo 2020 action:

Katie Ledecky captured her first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics and the first-ever won by a female swimmer in the 1500m freestyle. Teammate Erica Sullivan closed late to win silver, to Ledecky's elation.

Damian Lillard was a menace beyond the arc against Iran, racking up 21 points to help Team USA earn its first win of the Tokyo Olympics.

In an incredibly tight race, Japan's Yui Ohashi scraped past Team USA swimmers Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass for Tokyo Olympic gold in the women’s 200m individual medley.

