Watch: Caeleb Dressel, Bobby Finke secure gold in Tokyo

Martin Meissner/AP
Caeleb Dressel, of the United States, swims in a heat of the men's 100-meter butterfly at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Posted at 7:13 AM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 08:13:34-04

Check out highlights from Day 6 of the Tokyo Olympics:

Caeleb Dressel delivered a monumental, Olympic record effort in the men's 100m freestyle for his first individual gold medal.

Bobby Finke stuns the competition with an impressive gold medal showing in the 800m free.

China wins the 4x200m freestyle relay, but Katie Ledecky shines as the U.S. takes silver. All three medalists broke the world record.

Katie Ledecky and 15-year-old teammate Katie Grimes went 1-2 in their 800m freestyle heat, setting up a potential podium moment in the final.

