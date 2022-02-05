Watch
Sports2022 Winter Olympics

Actions

Washington County Sheriff's Office shows support for Kewaskum's Jordan Stolz ahead of Olympic debut

17-year-old to compete in Beijing this month
items.[0].image.alt
Facebook/Washington County, Wisconsin Sheriff's Office
17-year-old Kewaskum speedskater will compete in Beijing.
washington county
Posted at 7:03 PM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 20:03:57-05

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wisc. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office expressed their support for Jordan Stolz ahead of his Olympic debut!

Stolz is a 17-year-old speedskater from Kewaskum who will compete in the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

SEE MORE

"Jordan’s hard work, dedication and family support has gotten him to where he is today. He is truly an amazing young man that takes nothing for granted," the Washington County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook. "We wish him luck, but luck didn’t get him where he’s at, he did that all on his own with skill and determination. He’s earned this and we will all be proud no matter what the outcome is. We know Jordan will give it his all and that’s all we can ask for."

Stolz will compete in the 500M on Feb. 12 and the 1000M on Feb. 18.

After setting two Pettit Center records during the U.S. Speedskating Trials, his life is about to change, especially in terms of the recognition and hype he receives.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Wiinter Olympics 480x360.png

2022 Winter Olympics: See the latest updates from Beijing