Washington County Sheriff's Office shows support for Kewaskum's Jordan Stolz ahead of Olympic debut

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wisc. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office expressed their support for Jordan Stolz ahead of his Olympic debut!

Stolz is a 17-year-old speedskater from Kewaskum who will compete in the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

SEE MORE

"Jordan’s hard work, dedication and family support has gotten him to where he is today. He is truly an amazing young man that takes nothing for granted," the Washington County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook. "We wish him luck, but luck didn’t get him where he’s at, he did that all on his own with skill and determination. He’s earned this and we will all be proud no matter what the outcome is. We know Jordan will give it his all and that’s all we can ask for."

Stolz will compete in the 500M on Feb. 12 and the 1000M on Feb. 18.

After setting two Pettit Center records during the U.S. Speedskating Trials, his life is about to change, especially in terms of the recognition and hype he receives.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip