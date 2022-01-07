Off to the Olympics: 17-year-old Kewaskum speed skater will compete in Beijing next month

MILWAUKEE — A 17-year-old speed skater from Kewaskum is headed to the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Jordan Stolz competed in the Olympic Trials on Thursday night at Pettit National Ice Center.

Stolz's proud sister Hannah gathered with family and friends Thursday night at home. No spectators were allowed at Pettit per Covid-19 rules. Hannah said that was disappointing for plenty of her brother's fans.

"Bought tickets, flew up here, can't go," Hannah said.

It all started when Hannah and her younger brother watched speed skating in the 2010 Olympics.

"We started skating on the pond," Hannah said. "Dad snowplowed a little track out there."

Soon Stolz and Hannah were serious skaters. They joined the Badger Speed Skating Club and trained at Pettit multiple times a week for years.

Hannah says Pettit is like home, so it's only fitting that's where her brother snagged his Olympic ticket—skating faster than all the other athletes there.

"He was 1:07 and the next closest was 1:09," Hannah said.

When she sees her little brother next, she says she will give him a high five. Then it's back to work—Jordan will compete in another event Friday night.

