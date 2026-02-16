Xandra Velzeboer wins 1,000-meter short track final for her second Olympic gold in Milan

Xandra Velzeboer won her second gold medal of the Winter Olympics in the women's 1,000-meter short track speed skating Monday to match her Dutch teammate,Jens van ’t Wout, with two gold medals for the Games.

Italy's Arianna Fontana was chasing what would have been her 14th career Olympic medal but placed fourth.

See all of TMJ4's coverage of the Winter Olympics here.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error