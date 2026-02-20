USA men's hockey dominates Slovakia, advances to gold medal game vs. Canada

The US men's hockey team put on a sensational performance in Friday's semifinal game, crushing Slovakia and advancing to Sunday's gold medal game vs. Canada.

Team USA won with a final score of 6-2.

The Americans got off to a fast start and never looked back, with the first goal coming from Dylan Larkin just over four minutes into the contest. By the end of the second period, it was already 5-0 USA.

Sunday's game vs. Canada will be the first time Team USA has been in a men's hockey gold medal game since 2010. That game was also vs. Canada - and ended in a 3-2 overtime loss for the U.S.

The last time the U.S. won gold in men's hockey was 1980 - at the Lake Placid Olympics against the Soviet Union.

Watch the Americans take on Canada for a chance at Olympic gold Sunday at 7:10 a.m. on TMJ4.

See all of TMJ4's coverage of the Winter Olympics here.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error