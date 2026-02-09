USA completes comeback to advance to gold medal match in Curling Mixed Doubles

The United States Curling Mixed Doubles team completed a dramatic comeback in the final end to defeat Italy 9-8 and advance to Tuesday's gold medal match.
Team USA's Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse were down 8-7 after the seventh end of the semifinal, but scored two on the final shot to win.
The US is now guaranteed at least a silver medal after knocking off the reigning gold medal team.
Dropkin and Thiesse will face Sweden for Olympic gold on Tuesday at 11:05 a.m. CT. You can watch that match live on TMJ4 and streaming on Peacock.
