USA completes comeback to advance to gold medal match in Curling Mixed Doubles

The United States Curling Mixed Doubles team completed a dramatic comeback in the final end to defeat Italy 9-8 and advance to Tuesday's gold medal match.

Team USA's Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse were down 8-7 after the seventh end of the semifinal, but scored two on the final shot to win.

Misper Apawu/AP United States' Korey Dropkin and United States' Cory Thiesse react with their team, during the semi-finals round of the mixed doubles curling match against Italy, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu)

The US is now guaranteed at least a silver medal after knocking off the reigning gold medal team.

Dropkin and Thiesse will face Sweden for Olympic gold on Tuesday at 11:05 a.m. CT. You can watch that match live on TMJ4 and streaming on Peacock.

