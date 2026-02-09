Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
USA completes comeback to advance to gold medal match in Curling Mixed Doubles

The United States Curling Mixed Doubles team completed a dramatic comeback in the final end to defeat Italy 9-8 and advance to Tuesday's gold medal match.

Team USA's Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse were down 8-7 after the seventh end of the semifinal, but scored two on the final shot to win.

Milan Cortina Olympics Curling
United States' Korey Dropkin and United States' Cory Thiesse react with their team, during the semi-finals round of the mixed doubles curling match against Italy, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu)

The US is now guaranteed at least a silver medal after knocking off the reigning gold medal team.

Dropkin and Thiesse will face Sweden for Olympic gold on Tuesday at 11:05 a.m. CT. You can watch that match live on TMJ4 and streaming on Peacock.

