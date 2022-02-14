UP's Nick Baumgartner wins mixed snowboardcross at Olympics

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Lindsey Jacobellis won her second gold medal of the Olympics as she teamed with 40-year-old Nick Baumgartner for the title in the new event of mixed snowboardcross.

The 36-year-old Jacobellis took gold earlier this week in the women’s event. That came 16 years after a late showboat move as she was cruising in for an apparent win cost her the title at the Turin Games.

At 40 years, 57 days, Baumgartner, the concrete worker/contractor from Michigan, becomes the oldest snowboarder to win an Olympic medal. At 36 years, 177 days, Jacobellis, the author of a new children’s book, is the second-oldest.

The Italian team of Omar Visintin and Michela Moioli took silver while the Canadian duo of Eliot Grondin and Meryeta O’Dine finished with the bronze.

