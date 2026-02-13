U.S. women's curling team defeats Canada in third session of play

In a 10th-end comeback, the U.S. women's curling team defeated Canada on Friday in the third session of play in the Milan Cortina Olympics.

It's the first time the Americans have defeated Canada in eight Olympic games, according to NBC News.

