U.S. and Canada win again in men's hockey

In men’s hockey, the U.S. and Canada both made sure of quarterfinal spots with convincing wins in the final game of group play. Canada routed France 10-2 and took the top seed on goal differential. Canada will play either Czechia or Denmark in the quarterfinals.

The U.S. beat Germany 5-1 and is set to face the winner of the qualification round game Tuesday between Sweden and Latvia.

