U.S. and Canada need overtime to advance in men's hockey

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Canada avoided what would have been a stunning quarterfinal exit in men's hockey by rallying to beat Czechia 4-3 in overtime. Nick Suzuki tied it on a deflection with 3:27 left and Mitch Marner scored in OT.

The United States also needed overtime before eventually topping Sweden 2-1. Quinn Hughes scored in OT to give the U.S. the win after giving up the tying goal to Mika Zibanejad with 91 seconds left in the third period.

Dylan Larkin deflected in Jack Hughes’ shot for the only U.S. goal in regulation.

Canada stayed in the tournament but has a major concern after losing Sidney Crosby to injury five minutes into the second period. Crosby’s right leg appeared to buckle bracing for contact from rugged Czechia defenseman Radko Gudas.

In the other quarterfinal matches, Finland also won in overtime, 3-2 against Switzerland, while Slovakia beat Germany 6-2.

See all of TMJ4's coverage of the Winter Olympics here.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error