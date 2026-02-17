Testing the Torch: TMJ4 sports reporter races Giant Slalom with UW-Madison's century-old Alpine Team

MERRIMAC, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison's Alpine Team has been carving down slopes for more than a century, starting as ski jumpers in 1919 and evolving into today's modern alpine squad.

With competition season in full swing, I joined them for Giant Slalom practice at Devil's Head Resort to experience what makes this team special and to get a taste of the popular skiing discipline at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

"There are people on our team who have raced their whole lives and are really good at it. And then there's some who have never ski-raced before," said Harper Randolph, a UW-Madison senior and Wisconsin Alpine director.

This mix of experience is by design because with no varsity program, the Wisconsin Alpine team is completely student-run. No coaches, no scholarships – just Badgers that love the slopes.

Ashley Washburn, TMJ4 Sports Ahead of Giant Slalom practice at Devil's Head Resort, Wisconsin Alpine drills a hole into the snow to place gates along the course.

"Madison's a really big school, and it's very easy to feel like a very small fish in a very big pond. So, I really loved the team as a way to make that community smaller," Randolph said.

But make no mistake, these Badgers compete. They train multiple times a week and have more than a dozen appearances at nationals to show for it.

Since 1970, Wisconsin Alpine has been one of the most successful intercollegiate ski teams in the country. The women's team has qualified for USCSA National Championships in 1998, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020. The men's team qualified in 2001, 2017, 2018, 2020, 2022, and 2024.

"You can get whatever you want out of the team. You can have a lot of fun hanging with your friends, or you can take it as seriously as you want," Randolph added.

Since it had been a year since I last clicked into alpine skis, I needed a quick idea of what I was up against.

"For the common folk at home, like how would you explain giant slalom?" I asked.

"Slalom is going to be faster pace. You're hitting the gates. It's a little bit higher intensity. Giant slalom, you're going faster. You're still touching the gates but not really slamming them down like you are in slalom," Randolph said. "I guess it's kind of easier to show you what it's like rather than explain it."

And that's exactly what Harper did, racing down the course in 29.71 seconds.

Then it was my turn. My time? Just over a minute.

"I'll be better by 2030. 2030 Winter Olympics, I'm coming for you," I joked.

A girl can dream.

Jeremy Dunk, TMJ4 News Harper Randolph, a UW-Madison senior and Wisconsin Alpine director, races Giant Slalom at Devil's Head Resort.

The Wisconsin Alpine Team, established in 1933, is part of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association, promoting competitive collegiate alpine racing with a strong emphasis on team and personal growth for athletes of all skill levels. The team has about 70 co-ed members ranging from first-year students to graduate students.

The team races five weekends throughout the Midwest from January through February against schools like University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, University of Minnesota Duluth, and St. Olaf. They also host practices twice a week.

