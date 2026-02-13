Testing the Torch: Brillion facility serves as U.S. Biathlon National Training Center for Midwest

BRILLION, Wis. — A relatively new training facility in Brillion is helping transform local athletes into world-class competitors, providing a crucial pipeline for U.S. Olympic teams.

The Ariens Nordic Center, conceived by the U.S. Biathlon team and the Ariens family, serves as a U.S. Biathlon National Training Center in the heart of Wisconsin. The facility sits on about 200 acres and features roughly 5 kilometers of ski trails, along with a 3-kilometer roller ski trail for summer training.

Ariens Nordic Center The Ariens Nordic Center sits on around 200 acres and features roughly 5 kilometers of ski trails, along with a 3-kilometer roller ski trail for summer training.



"One of the things that (the Ariens family) was looking for is a way to be able to help grow the sport, and one of the ways to do that was to create a national training center that could be here in the Midwest," said Sean Becker, general manager of the Ariens Nordic Center.

The center features a 20-point biathlon range equipped with electronic scoring systems identical to those used in World Cup circuits and Olympic competitions. This technology allows athletes to train with the same equipment they'll encounter at the highest levels of competition.

"In support of the U.S. Biathlon team, we put in a 20-point biathlon range here, which is all done with electronic scoring. It's the same equipment that they use on World Cup circuits and in the Olympics," Becker said.

Justin Tiedemann, TMJ4 News An aerial view of the Arien Nordic Center's 20-point biathlon range, which is also accessible for parasport and visually impaired athletes.

The facility prioritizes accessibility, welcoming everyone from beginners to parasport athletes. The center accommodates visually impaired skiers who train with guides and use specialized headphones to help them aim at targets. For younger athletes under 12, the facility provides infrared rifles instead of live rounds for safety during training.

"This short target line that we have is able to be used for parasport athletes who shoot air rifles. And then also infrared rifles, which we have work as a training tool. For visually impaired skiers, we're also able to have them shoot in here. So they'll ski with a guide, and then they'll come into the range and put some headphones on, and then be able to use the headphones to guide themselves to the target," Becker said.

One of the center's key advantages is year-round training capability. Man-made snow keeps the trails operational throughout winter, while the asphalt roller ski trail allows athletes to maintain their training regimen during the summer months.

"Skiers are made in the summer, and we can have them out here training during the summer and ski on about three kilometers of pristine asphalt every summer. Get their training in and by the time it's ready to put skis on come winter, they're ready to go," Becker said.

The center offers various programs for different skill levels, including scheduled lessons with coaches and provided equipment, Wednesday night "Take A Shot" classes where participants use the same rifles as national team members and Olympians, and a "Level Up" program focused on shooting skills development.

Now in its fourth winter of operation and serving as the home course for UW Green Bay for three seasons, the facility offers day passes, season passes, and annual memberships to accommodate different needs.

Paul Schommer Appleton's Paul Schommer is competing in his second Olympics at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Games in biathlon.

Wisconsin's Olympic presence extends beyond Milwaukee's renowned speed skating programs. This year, the state is represented by biathlete Paul Schommer and cross-country skier Deedra Irwin, demonstrating the depth of winter sports talent emerging from the region.

The Ariens Nordic Center joins other elite training facilities at Olympic venues like Lake Placid and Soldier Hollow in Utah, providing Midwest athletes with world-class preparation opportunities without traveling across the country.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error