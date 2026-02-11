Team USA’s Ryan Cochran-Siegle wins silver in men’s super-G at 2026 Winter Olympics

Team USA's Ryan Cochran-Siegle claimed the silver medal in the men's super-G alpine skiing event at the 2026 Winter Olympics on Wednesday.

Switzerland dominated the podium with Franjo von Allmen taking gold and Marco Odermatt securing bronze.

Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Switzerland's Franjo von Allmen, gold medalist in an alpine ski, men's super-G race, center, poses on the podium with silver medalist United States' Ryan Cochran Siegle, left, and bronze medalist Switzerland's Marco Odermatt, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Other medal events today are the women’s 15-kilometer biathlon and ice dancing.

