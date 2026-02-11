Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports2026 Winter Olympics

Actions

Team USA’s Ryan Cochran-Siegle wins silver in men’s super-G at 2026 Winter Olympics

Milan Cortina Olympics Alpine Skiing
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Switzerland's Franjo von Allmen, gold medalist in an alpine ski, men's super-G race, center, celebrates on the podium with silver medalist United States' Ryan Cochran Siegle, left, and bronze medalist Switzerland's Marco Odermatt, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Milan Cortina Olympics Alpine Skiing
Posted
and last updated

Team USA's Ryan Cochran-Siegle claimed the silver medal in the men's super-G alpine skiing event at the 2026 Winter Olympics on Wednesday.

Switzerland dominated the podium with Franjo von Allmen taking gold and Marco Odermatt securing bronze.

Milan Cortina Olympics Alpine Skiing
Switzerland's Franjo von Allmen, gold medalist in an alpine ski, men's super-G race, center, poses on the podium with silver medalist United States' Ryan Cochran Siegle, left, and bronze medalist Switzerland's Marco Odermatt, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Other medal events today are the women’s 15-kilometer biathlon and ice dancing.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Milan Cortina full schedule of events: