Team USA’s Mikaela Shiffrin wins gold in women’s slalom at Milan Cortina Olympics

Team USA’s Mikaela Shiffrin won gold in the women’s slalom at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics on Wednesday.

The Olympic champion posted a combined time of 1:39.10. It was the 30-year-old’s first Olympic medal since 2018 and the fourth of her career, according to NBC News.

She now stands alone as the only American in Alpine skiing history to hold three Olympic gold medals, breaking a record she previously shared with Ted Ligety and Andrea Mead Lawrence.

Camille Rast of Switzerland won silver, the first medal of her career. Sweden’s Anna Swenn Larsson took bronze.

