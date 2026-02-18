Team USA's Jake Canter wins bronze in snowboarding slopestyle at Winter Olympics

Team USA’s Jake Canter is now an Olympic bronze medalist after delivering a monster third run in the snowboarding slopestyle event at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics on Wednesday.

His medal comes just a month after he earned his first-ever World Cup win in January.

The 22-year-old put together a monster third run, highlighted by a 1980 as his final trick, to finish third behind Su Yiming of China and Taiga Hasegawa of Japan, according to NBC News.

