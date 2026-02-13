Team USA’s Ilia Malinin falls short of medal in men's figure skating at the Winter Olympics

Team USA’s Ilia Malinin fell short of earning a medal in men's figure skating at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics on Friday.
Malinin, known as the “Quad God,” went into Friday’s event sitting in first place after the short program on Tuesday, scoring 108.16 points.
But during the free skate, Malinin fell twice and struggled throughout his routine, finishing in 8th place overall.
He entered Day 1 of the men’s singles figure skating event on Tuesday afternoon riding a 14-competition winning streak and owning the highest short program score in history.
On Sunday, the two-time reigning world champion delivered a winning score of 200.03 points in the men’s free skate to close out the US' night with a team gold medal in Milan.
Malinin remains the only skater to land a quad Axel in competition and recently made history by completing a seven-quad free skate at the Grand Prix Final.
