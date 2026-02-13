Team USA’s Ilia Malinin falls short of medal in men's figure skating at the Winter Olympics

Team USA’s Ilia Malinin fell short of earning a medal in men's figure skating at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics on Friday.

Malinin, known as the “Quad God,” went into Friday’s event sitting in first place after the short program on Tuesday, scoring 108.16 points.

But during the free skate, Malinin fell twice and struggled throughout his routine, finishing in 8th place overall.

Ashley Landis/AP Ilia Malinin of the United States competes during the men's free skate program in figure skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

He entered Day 1 of the men’s singles figure skating event on Tuesday afternoon riding a 14-competition winning streak and owning the highest short program score in history.

Related: TMJ4 speaks with Jordan Stolz's speed skating coach:

Jordan Stolz's coach carries Olympic dreams from past disappointment to future gold

On Sunday, the two-time reigning world champion delivered a winning score of 200.03 points in the men’s free skate to close out the US' night with a team gold medal in Milan.

Malinin remains the only skater to land a quad Axel in competition and recently made history by completing a seven-quad free skate at the Grand Prix Final.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error