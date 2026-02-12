Team USA’s Breezy Johnson engaged at Winter Olympics after boyfriend’s finish-line proposal

Just days after Team USA’s Breezy Johnson claimed the first gold medal of her career, and the first awarded to the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics, the American star added a new piece of jewelry to her collection.

An engagement ring.

AP News United States' Breezy Johnson looks at the engagement ring she was given by Connor Watkins, at the finish area of an alpine ski, women's super-G race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Her now-fiancé, Connor Watkins, proposed to her at the finish area of an alpine ski women’s super-G race, surrounded by skiers and competitors. After saying yes, the two shared a kiss and embraced as Johnson’s teammates cheered.

