Team USA's Alysa Liu wins gold

Alysa Liu won gold during the women's free skate at the Milan Cortina Games.

Liu scored 226.79 — 1.89 points ahead of Japan's Kaori Sakamoto, who took silver and more than seven points ahead of Japan's Ami Nakai who took bronze.

The 20-year-old world champion returned to the ice after a two-year retirement, and now Liu holds the first Olympic women’s gold medal for the U.S. since 2002.

Japan had a strong showing throughout the competition, barely missing its first-ever women's podium sweep with Mone Chiba coming in fourth.

Team USA's Amber Glenn held the lead for most of the event after a disappointing 13th place finish in the short program. The three-time reigning U.S. champ ended the compeition in fifth place.

Stephanie Scarbrough/AP Amber Glenn of the United States competes during the women's figure skating free program at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

