Team USA's Alysa Liu wins gold

Alysa Liu won gold during the women's free skate at the Milan Cortina Games.
Liu scored 226.79 — 1.89 points ahead of Japan's Kaori Sakamoto, who took silver and more than seven points ahead of Japan's Ami Nakai who took bronze.
The 20-year-old world champion returned to the ice after a two-year retirement, and now Liu holds the first Olympic women’s gold medal for the U.S. since 2002.
Japan had a strong showing throughout the competition, barely missing its first-ever women's podium sweep with Mone Chiba coming in fourth.
Team USA's Amber Glenn held the lead for most of the event after a disappointing 13th place finish in the short program. The three-time reigning U.S. champ ended the compeition in fifth place.
