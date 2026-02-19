Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports2026 Winter Olympics

Actions

Team USA's Alysa Liu wins gold

APTOPIX Milan Cortina Olympics Figure Skating
Stephanie Scarbrough/AP
Alysa Liu of the United States competes during the women's figure skating free program at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
APTOPIX Milan Cortina Olympics Figure Skating
Posted

Alysa Liu won gold during the women's free skate at the Milan Cortina Games.

Liu scored 226.79 — 1.89 points ahead of Japan's Kaori Sakamoto, who took silver and more than seven points ahead of Japan's Ami Nakai who took bronze.

The 20-year-old world champion returned to the ice after a two-year retirement, and now Liu holds the first Olympic women’s gold medal for the U.S. since 2002.

Japan had a strong showing throughout the competition, barely missing its first-ever women's podium sweep with Mone Chiba coming in fourth.

Team USA's Amber Glenn held the lead for most of the event after a disappointing 13th place finish in the short program. The three-time reigning U.S. champ ended the compeition in fifth place.

Milan Cortina Olympics Figure Skating
Amber Glenn of the United States competes during the women's figure skating free program at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

See all of TMJ4's coverage of the Winter Olympics here.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Milan Cortina full schedule of events: