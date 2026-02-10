Team USA's Alex Hall wins silver medal in Men's Freeski Slopestyle

MILWAUKEE — Team USA skier Alex Hall won the silver medal Tuesday in the Men's Freeski Slopestyle event.

While Hall came up short in his defense of the gold medal he won in Beijing in 2022, NBC News reported he started to tear up as his silver was confirmed.

This is Hall's second medal at the Olympics overall. The 27-year-old skier is from Fairbanks, Alaska.

Gregory Bull/AP Silver medalist United States' Alex Hall holds an American flag after the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Norway's Birk Ruud won the gold medal, and New Zealand's Luca Harrington won bronze.

