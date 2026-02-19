Team USA women's hockey wins gold medal in overtime thriller vs. Canada

The Team USA women's hockey team earned the gold medal Thursday in a thrilling victory over the rival Canadians.

Hilary Knight and the rest of the Americans prevailed with a 2-1 final score.

The game started out as a nailbiter, with neither team scoring in the first period.

The second period had barely begun when Canada scored the first goal of the game, made all the more painful as it came during an American power play.

That score would hold up until just over two minutes left in the third period, when Hilary Knight scored the equalizer, becoming the all-time leading goal scorer for Team USA hockey in Olympic history.

The U.S. then scored the game-winning goal in sudden-death overtime.

It's the first time the US has won gold in the event since the 2018 games, and just the third time since 1998, the first year a women's competition was held.

Coming into Thursday's match, Canada had won five of the last six Olympic gold medals.

On their dominant path to the gold medal game, Team USA outscored its opponents by a remarkable 31-1, setting a new record for the longest stretch in Olympics hockey history without being scored on.

Next up: Team USA's men will play in a semifinal match vs. Slovakia at 2:10 p.m. Friday. You can watch that game on TMJ4.

See all of TMJ4's coverage of the Winter Olympics here.

