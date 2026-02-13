Team USA women's hockey advances to semifinals with another blowout win vs. Italy

The Team USA women's hockey team continued its dominant run at the 2026 Winter Olympics Friday with a blowout over host nation Italy.

The U.S. cruised to a 6-0 victory, advancing to the semifinals and positioning the team just one win away from the gold medal match.

Former Badger Hilary Knight and the rest of the Americans have been unstoppable so far, outscoring their opponents 26-1 through five games.

Megan Keller, Kendall Coyne, Laila Edwards, Britta Curl, and Hannah Bilka all scored goals for Team USA.

The team's semifinal opponent has yet to be determined, but we know the game will be played on Monday, February 16.

Related: Wisconsin facility serves as U.S. Biathlon National Training Center for Midwest:

Brillion facility serves as U.S. Biathlon National Training Center for Midwest

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error