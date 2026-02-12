Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports2026 Winter Olympics

Actions

Team USA women’s curling opens Olympics with win over South Korea

Milan Cortina Olympics Curling
Misper Apawu/AP
United States' Cory Thiesse and Tabitha Peterson in action during the women's curling round robin session against South Korea at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu)
Milan Cortina Olympics Curling
Posted
and last updated

The U.S. women’s curling team had five stolen points in an 8-4 victory over South Korea on Thursday, day 1 of the women’s curling competition at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Milan Cortina full schedule of events: