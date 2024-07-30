Team USA fans say there's a soft spot for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece

While many are cheering on Team USA, some also have a soft spot for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece.

“I think it’s an excellent opportunity for a young man to one, know where he comes from and then two to be able to represent that county in a positive way,” said Milwaukee Bucks Fan, Fred Royal.

For the first time in his career, Giannis is lacing up for Team Greece in the Olympics. Fans say no matter what team is on his jersey, they’re in full support, just as long as he brings back a ‘ring winning’ game plan here to Milwaukee.

“I just want him to be improved and get us another ring, so I’m hoping that’s what happens,” said Milwaukee Bucks Fan, Nathan Yeo.

Giannis scored 34 points in his Olympic debut when Greece fell to Canada 79 to 86.

Game two for the “Greek Freak” ended in a loss with a score of 86 to 77 in a match-up against Spain. Giannis finished with 11 rebounds and 27 points after going 12 for 17 from the field.

Yeo said, maybe an Olympic run can help Giannis get a fresh perspective from a different set of coaches.

“Sometimes his weaknesses in basketball get exposed by other coaches when he plays on their national side,” said Yeo. “The Brazilian coach said before in another tournament and said he had seen Giannis play and he exasperated his weakness and I’m hoping this time you know the more he plays, the more he get coached, that we can you know hopefully play better for the bucks by learning to play for Greece.”

Royal said he doesn’t think coaching will be a big factor since Giannis is already at the top level. He said the chance for Giannis to play more is what will help the most when it comes to what skills return here to Milwaukee for the Buck’s next season.

“I think he has already developed into a seasoned athlete,” said Royal. “The only thing the experience will do is enhance his abilities and give him a different perspective. So, I think it will help.”

Team Greece will play again on Friday when they tipoff against Australia at 6:30am CT.

You can tun into all things 2024 Paris Olympics right here on TMJ4.

