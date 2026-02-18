Team USA earns silver in cross-country skiing team sprint at Milan Cortina Olympics

Team USA’s men claimed their second silver medal of the Games in the cross-country skiing team sprint free at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics on Wednesday, after not winning a medal in the event for 50 years.

The gold medal went to Norway, won by Johannes Høsflot Klæbo and Einar Hedegart.

The medal marks Klæbo’s fifth gold medal of the 2026 Winter Olympics and his 10th medal overall, as Norway crossed in 18 minutes, 28 seconds, according to NBC.

Team USA’s Gus Schumacher and Ben Ogden chased down silver just 1.4 seconds behind, and Italy’s Elia Barp and Federico Pellegrino placed third, 3.3 seconds behind.

See all of TMJ4's coverage of the Winter Olympics here.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error