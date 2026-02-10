Sweden wins gold in mixed doubles curling; U.S. takes silver

Sweden’s Rasmus and Isabella Wranå won 6-5 in the mixed doubles curling final on Tuesday, with Team USA’s Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse taking home silver.

AP News Sweden's Rasmus Wranaa and Isabella Wranaa celebrate after winning the gold medal mixed doubles curling match against USA, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

Despite the U.S. falling short, its silver medal is still historic, as it is the first time the U.S. has ever medaled in the event, according to NBC News.

Thiesse is the first American woman to earn a medal in Olympic curling history.

AP News United States' Cory Thiesse dejects as she competes against Sweden during the gold medal mixed doubles curling match, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu)

Meanwhile, Italy’s Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner won bronze in mixed doubles curling, defeating Britain 5-3.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error