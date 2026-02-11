Wisconsin's Jordan Stolz wins gold, sets Olympics record in men’s 1,000m speed skating

U.S. speedskater Jordan Stolz won the men’s 1,000 meters at the Milan Cortina Games on Wednesday in an Olympic-record time for the first of what he hopes will be a four-gold Winter Games.

READ ALSO: Jordan Stolz and coach Bob Corby reflect on their journey to the 2026 Winter Olympics

Skating in the next-to-last pairing at Milano Speed Skating Stadium, a temporary facility constructed for these Olympics that has been producing fast times so far, Stolz finished in 1 minute, 6.28 seconds.

The 21-year-old from Wisconsin didn’t threaten his world record of 1:05.37 but did better the Olympic standard of 1:07.18 that had stood since 2002 — before Stolz was born. All four long track speedskating races in Milan have been won in the fastest times ever turned in at an Olympics.

Luca Bruno/AP United States' Jordan Stolz competes in the men's 1500m speed skating time trials at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Rho, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Jenning de Boo of the Netherlands was a half-second slower than Stolz and took the silver medal. No one else came within a full second of Stolz's time. Zhongyan Ning of China got the bronze.

Stolz’s medal was his first at this level: As a 17-year-old at the 2022 Beijing Games, Stolz came in 14th in the 1,000 and 13th in the 500.

It also was the first medal of any sort in the men’s 1,000 for the United States since the 2010 Vancouver Games. That’s when Shani Davis — a mentor to Stolz — won his second consecutive gold in that event, and Chad Hedrick took the bronze. Dutch men had won the 1,000 at each of the past three Winter Games.

With Eric Heiden, the only speedskater to win five golds at one Olympics, sitting next to rapper Snoop Dogg in the stands, Stolz pulled ahead of de Boo by the time one full lap was done. Then de Boo moved in front. But Stolz moved into the lead at the final corner and crossed first with his hands on his knees.

He soon was celebrating with an understated pump of his right hand.

A full-on victory lap toting an American flag had to be put on hold for a bit, though: First, the day's last heat needed to be held. And then there was a 10-minute delay before Joep Wennermars of the Netherlands was given the chance at a re-skate because he had been bumped during his original heat.

But Wennermars didn't come close to beating Stolz, who entered the day as a big favorite — and came through in the clutch.

Wednesday’s race was Stolz’s first of his four scheduled events in Milan. After two days off, he also is entered in the 500 meters on Saturday, the 1,500 on Feb. 19, and the mass start on Feb. 21, the final day of speedskating at these Olympics.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error