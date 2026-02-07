Ski jumpers soar through the air at Wisconsin's Olympic-sized hill tournament

WESTBY, Wis. — In the small town of Westby, Wisconsin, with just over a few thousand residents, ski jumpers experience what many would consider a superpower – the ability to fly.

"They look like little flying squirrels. It's amazing," Nashota resident Chanel LaRue said.

For these athletes, the sensation of flight isn't just a dream. On Westby's 118-meter Olympic-sized hill, jumpers reach speeds of 50 to 55 miles per hour down the in-run, and if executed properly, they pick up even more speed while airborne.

"On an Olympic-sized hill, you're probably in the air for roughly about three seconds. But it's almost like slow motion when you're doing it," Michael Glasder said.

Glasder, a 2018 Winter Olympian, knows the experience well. Despite the seemingly peaceful flight, the sport demands respect.

"There are some G forces," Scott Smith said.

Smith, who coached in the 1992 Albertville Olympics, understands the physical demands of the sport that draws both Olympic and international talent to this Wisconsin community.

The attraction is the Snowflake Ski Jump, one of the oldest tournaments in the sport. The event brings together athletes from around the world, including competitors from Slovenia, Norway, and France according to Matt Keuler, a Snowflake Ski Club board member and tournament announcer.

"I remember back when I jumped, I always loved coming here, looked forward to jumping this hill, and good spectators. It's just a fun atmosphere," Smith said.

For some athletes, Snowflake has served as a launching pad to Olympic competition. Both Smith and Glasder credit the tournament as part of their journey to the Games.

"It's totally full circle, you know, starting as a little kid over here on the smaller hills and working my way up to the big one," Glasder said.

The tournament also creates lasting memories for spectators who return year after year.

"Where else in the world do we get the opportunity to spend this quality time with great friends. We do this every year. It's just a unique event," Pewaukee resident Kevin Scharneck said.

The Snowflake Ski Jump brings a taste of the Winter Olympics to Westby, Wisconsin, proving that world-class athletic competition can thrive in America's heartland.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

