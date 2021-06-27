Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

Serena Williams says she will not play at the Tokyo Olympics

items.[0].image.alt
David Gray/AP
USA's Serena Williams prepares for a practice session, ahead of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Sunday, June 27, 2021. (David Gray/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain Wimbledon Tennis
Posted at 8:13 AM, Jun 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-27 09:13:27-04

WIMBLEDON — Serena Williams says she will not go to the Tokyo Olympics.

She is a four-time gold medalist.

That includes one in singles and three in doubles with her older sister, Venus. Williams did not want to say why she is skipping the trip to Japan. She was asked about her Olympic plans during a pre-Wimbledon video conference with reporters Sunday.

The 39-year-old American joins other top tennis players including Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem in saying they will not go to the Olympics this year.

Roger Federer said Saturday he has not decided whether to compete in Tokyo.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Tokyo Olympics Learn More