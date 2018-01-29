Send-off celebration held for local Olympic speed skaters

WAUWATOSA -- It's almost time for local Olympic speed skaters to leave for Pyeongchang, South Korea to compete in this year's winter games. Before they could leave, a celebration was held to send them off right.
"I know people know about speed skating in the Milwaukee area, most of them probably haven't seen it but now that they've had the trials and so many people did get to check it out, I think it really created a little bit of a buzz around the sport," he said.
Sunday's send-off dinner was also a fundraiser for the Pettit Center's 25th anniversary.
"We've been delighted, the community's been great, athletes have been great, we've been pleased with the results," said Executive Director Randy Dean.