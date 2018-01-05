Volunteer Olympic Speed Skating trials announcer faces biggest crowd yet

Wind Chill Advisory issued January 4 at 1:46PM CST expiring January 5 at 10:00AM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
“We get them to clap and really cheer and propel these athletes to the best performances possible,” he said.
Despite his ice skating background, this volunteer gig was never in Brand’s plans.
“It actually was by accident,” he said. “I was volunteered to do this and it was the very first meet I ever did.”
Brand fell in love with the adrenaline rush after announcing national and world events at the Pettit Center, but he knew his biggest performance yet would come this week at the Olympic Trials in front of 1,200 fans.
“I become very animated and you can tell in my voice and you can tell by my gestures,” he said.
Not only does Brand get the crowd on their feet, he provides in-depth commentary on the athletes. He covers everything from their hometowns and hobbies to their greatest accomplishments both on and off the ice. He also explains how difficult it can be to compete at the highest level of the sport.