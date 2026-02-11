'Quad God' leads after near-perfect short program at the Milan Cortina Olympics

MILAN (AP) — Ilia Malinin has silenced any doubters of the self-styled “Quad God.” The American wunderkind threw down a near-perfect short program filled with high-flying jumps and a jaw-dropping backflip to take a big lead at the Milan Cortina Olympics.
The two-time reigning world champion was rewarded with 108.16 points for his program. Yuma Kagiyama of Japan was second with 103.07 points, but that five-point difference going into the free skate is enormous given the huge technical advantage Malinin has over a longer program.
Adam Siao Him Fa of France, the last skater to beat Malinin more than two years ago, was third with 102.55 points.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.