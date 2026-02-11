'Quad God' leads after near-perfect short program at the Milan Cortina Olympics

MILAN (AP) — Ilia Malinin has silenced any doubters of the self-styled “Quad God.” The American wunderkind threw down a near-perfect short program filled with high-flying jumps and a jaw-dropping backflip to take a big lead at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

The two-time reigning world champion was rewarded with 108.16 points for his program. Yuma Kagiyama of Japan was second with 103.07 points, but that five-point difference going into the free skate is enormous given the huge technical advantage Malinin has over a longer program.

Adam Siao Him Fa of France, the last skater to beat Malinin more than two years ago, was third with 102.55 points.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error