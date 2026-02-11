Pulaski's Irwin finishes 34th of 90 competitors in 15k Olympic Biathlon

CORTINA, Italy (NBC 26) — Pulaski native Deedra Irwin finished 34th of 90 competitors in Wednesday's 15k Olympic Biathlon event.

Irwin, who famously finished seventh in the 15k in the 2022 Games, was near the front of the pack until her final shooting bout when she lost more than two minutes on the field.

Irwin seemed to be in good spirits after the race, posting on Instagram that she "wanted it too much."

"Maybe wanted it too much on that last shooting bout," Irwin said. "But that's biathlon! It's so complex and a game of inches!"

"Excited for the next one!"

Julia Simon of France won the gold medal. Margie Freed was the highest-placing American at 21st place.

