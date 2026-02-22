Photos from the closing ceremony of Milan Cortina Olympics
MILAN (AP) — This photo gallery features highlights from the closing ceremony of the Milan Cortina Olympics.
Photos from the closing ceremony of Milan Cortina OlympicsPhoto by: Associated Press Photos from the closing ceremony of Milan Cortina OlympicsPhoto by: Associated Press Photos from the closing ceremony of Milan Cortina OlympicsPhoto by: Associated Press Photos from the closing ceremony of Milan Cortina OlympicsPhoto by: Associated Press Photos from the closing ceremony of Milan Cortina OlympicsPhoto by: Associated Press Photos from the closing ceremony of Milan Cortina OlympicsPhoto by: Associated Press Photos from the closing ceremony of Milan Cortina OlympicsPhoto by: Associated Press Photos from the closing ceremony of Milan Cortina OlympicsPhoto by: Associated Press Photos from the closing ceremony of Milan Cortina OlympicsPhoto by: Associated Press Photos from the closing ceremony of Milan Cortina OlympicsPhoto by: Associated Press Photos from the closing ceremony of Milan Cortina OlympicsPhoto by: Associated Press Photos from the closing ceremony of Milan Cortina OlympicsPhoto by: Associated Press Photos from the closing ceremony of Milan Cortina OlympicsPhoto by: Associated Press Photos from the closing ceremony of Milan Cortina OlympicsPhoto by: Associated Press Photos from the closing ceremony of Milan Cortina OlympicsPhoto by: Associated Press Photos from the closing ceremony of Milan Cortina OlympicsPhoto by: Associated Press