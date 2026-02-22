PHOTOS: Closing ceremony of Milan Cortina Olympics

Milan Cortina Olympics Closing Ceremony
Photos from the closing ceremony of Milan Cortina Olympics
Associated Press
APTOPIX Milan Cortina Olympics Closing Ceremony
Photos from the closing ceremony of Milan Cortina Olympics
Associated Press
Milan Cortina Olympics Closing Ceremony
Photos from the closing ceremony of Milan Cortina Olympics
Associated Press
Milan Cortina Olympics Closing Ceremony
Photos from the closing ceremony of Milan Cortina Olympics
Associated Press
APTOPIX Milan Cortina Olympics Closing Ceremony
Photos from the closing ceremony of Milan Cortina Olympics
Associated Press
Milan Cortina Olympics Closing Ceremony
Photos from the closing ceremony of Milan Cortina Olympics
Associated Press
Milan Cortina Olympics Closing Ceremony
Photos from the closing ceremony of Milan Cortina Olympics
Associated Press
Milan Cortina Olympics Closing Ceremony
Photos from the closing ceremony of Milan Cortina Olympics
Associated Press
Milan Cortina Olympics Closing Ceremony
Photos from the closing ceremony of Milan Cortina Olympics
Associated Press
Milan Cortina Olympics Closing Ceremony
Photos from the closing ceremony of Milan Cortina Olympics
Associated Press
Milan Cortina Olympics Closing Ceremony
Photos from the closing ceremony of Milan Cortina Olympics
Associated Press
Milan Cortina Olympics Closing Ceremony
Photos from the closing ceremony of Milan Cortina Olympics
Associated Press
Milan Cortina Olympics Closing Ceremony
Photos from the closing ceremony of Milan Cortina Olympics
Associated Press
Milan Cortina Olympics Closing Ceremony
Photos from the closing ceremony of Milan Cortina Olympics
Associated Press
APTOPIX Milan Cortina Olympics Closing Ceremony
Photos from the closing ceremony of Milan Cortina Olympics
Associated Press
Milan Cortina Olympics Closing Ceremony
Photos from the closing ceremony of Milan Cortina Olympics
Associated Press
See all of TMJ4's coverage of the Winter Olympics here.
Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.