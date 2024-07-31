Oshkosh-local Tyrese Haliburton beats South Sudan with USA Men's Basketball in Paris Olympics

PARIS — Oshkosh-local Tyrese Haliburton beat South Sudan with Team USA at the Paris Olympics, a sweet victory after Team USA almost lost to them in a pre-Olympics warm-up, according to the Olympics live blog.

Team USA beat South Sudan 103-86, securing their spot in the top eight.

Haliburton, wearing #9 on the Olympic team, is playing alongside other all-star NBA players, including LeBron James.

Tyrese Haliburton was born and raised in Oshkosh and led the Oshkosh North High School basketball team to the state championship in his senior year. He joined the Sacramento Kings after college at Iowa State University.

When Haliburton isn't playing for Team USA, he wears #0 as a point guard for the Indiana Pacers.

More game details are available on the Olympics live blog.

