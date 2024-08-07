One-on-one with 9-time Olympic Gold medalist Carl Lewis

MILWAUKEE — Carl Lewis is one of track and field's greatest performers. Andrea first met the 9-time gold medalist two years ago when they co-hosted a fundraising event for the YWCA Southeast Wisconsin, directed by their good friend and Milwaukee native Frank Gatson, Jr.

TMJ4's Andrea Williams had the chance to have a one-on-one with a 9-time Olympic gold medalist to discuss his historic career. You can read a transcript of their interview below:

ANDREA:

Carl Lewis, how are you?

CARL LEWIS:

"I'm great. It's actually I'm in Paris. The weather's beautiful and the competition was incredible. So, I'm excited about how things are going.

ANDREA WILLIAMS

Opening ceremony, you are sitting right next to Serena Williams. There was Rafael, the Spanish tennis player and the Romanian gymnast, Nadia, all of you in the boat together with the torch...in the pouring rain; floating along the Seine River what was that moment like for you?

CARL LEWIS:

It was incredible because we were not told. They said we want you to do something with the ceremony. Go into a room, and Serena was like, what are you doing here? And I'm like, what are you doing here? So it...we were all surprised and then they said, we'd like to take the torch from here up to the torch side and it was such an honor, I mean for me, being 40 years from Los Angeles, the Olympic games, and to be able to be a part of the torch ceremony in the Olympic games was absolutely incredible and I know it was cold, and it was rainy. But you know what we had so much fun and I'll never forget that.

ANDREA WILLIAMS:

Yeah, what a moment it was. And when you talk about the fruit not falling far from the tree, I look at your story and that's pretty much the case. You're a native of Alabama, both of your parents, superstar athletes for Tuskegee Institute. Your father played football, ran track. Your mother, a hurdler who performed in the 1951 Pan American games. So what did they instill in you to go along and carry that torch that they had in the world of track and field?

CARL LEWIS:

Well, they were incredible, I learned so many things. I would not have been in track and field if it wasn't for her. She was an advocate for women in the 1950's and 60's. They were civil rights movement people. So she wanted girls to have access to track and field which they did not in our community. And so she started a girl's track program in 1969...girls only, and that evolved into boys and then of course, became a club and that's how I got involved.

ANDREA WILLIAMS:

I look at the fact that you had the opportunity to...not many people can say this but meet your childhood idol. You have so much in common with the late, great Jesse Owens. Being the second American to win like the 100 as well as the long jump in NCAA Championships. But also, when he was in the Olympics, he won those 4 gold medals you went to match that in LA, and you actually had a chance to meet him. He passed away in 1980, so he saw you, skinny little kid working hard, told others they better keep an eye out on you. Is that true?

CARL LEWIS:

Well, it is just incredible. My father talked about Jesse Owens. There were two people athletes that he admired, the most Jesse Owens and basketball player Bill Russell. He loved them, and he talked about them all the time as well as the fact that I was able to meet Jesse Owens with my father there. He could talk about the stories that he ha as a kid was just incredible.

ANDREA WILLIAMS:

I think what makes you the legendary athlete that you are, is the fact that you qualified to go to the Olympics in 1980, but then there was a boycott on the Moscow games. But not only did you go back in 1984, then again in 1988, then again in 1992, and then again in 1996.

CARL LEWIS:

Right, I wake up every morning saying, How can you have this life? When I go out to places here in Paris. People want pictures and things. I still say, gosh, that's me...the little kid from New Jersey. So, I cherish it, and I also respect it every day of my life.

ANDREA WILLIAMS:

Well, quickly, I just want to get your perspective. You are there in Paris. Let's talk to current day. What a long list of great track and field athletes. Is there anybody out there that you can't wait to see perform, or that you are especially inspired by?

CARL LEWIS:

"Yeah, Well of course I was a sprinter and a long jumper, so I start with the sprints, and I know that they're the favorite right now. The fastest man in the world is Noah Lyles, and the fastest woman in the world is Sha'Carri Richardson. BUTT I'm really excited about the sprints. I think that the American men and women are going to get multiple people in both sprints, the 100 and 200.

ANDREA WILLIAMS:

Your favorite thing to eat while there in Paris?

CARL LEWIS:

Oh, my goodness gracious! The favorite thing to eat is what I shouldn't be eating is bread. Oh my! The bread is fabulous here in Paris, and you know they like a lot of sauces.

ANDREA WILLIAMS:

Finally, just one other competition that you're looking forward to seeing while you're there in Paris, outside of track and field, where you excelled.

CARL LEWIS:

Yeah, well I really want to see Simone. I mean, I'm so excited about her! She and I talked a couple of years ago after she had her difficult Olympics. She's back better than ever and I want to see her at her best again.

ANDREA WILLIAMS:

"Carl thank you so very much for taking the time out to talk to us. Continuous success in inspiring and motivating those who come behind you and have a great time in Paris. Au revoir, my friend.

CARL LEWIS:

Alright. Thank you so much. And what's up Milwaukee!!

