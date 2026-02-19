Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports2026 Winter Olympics

Actions

Olympics highlights: Shiffrin embraces U.S. anthem after gold, Fatton claims gold in SkiMo

Speed skater Jordan Stolz and coach Bob Corby discuss their partnership and Olympic goals ahead of the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Games after a challenging 2022 debut.
Exclusive: Jordan Stolz and coach Bob Corby reflect on their journey to the 2026 Winter Olympics
Milan Cortina Olympics Alpine Skiing
Posted

There's just a few days left in the 2026 Winter Olympics, and plenty of medals to hand out before the closing ceremony on February 22.

Take a look at today's top highlights from Milan Cortina:

Simone Biles shares advice to athletes under pressure

Shiffrin embraces U.S. national anthem after slalom gold

Maher, Richard try their hand at figure skating

Olympic athletes visualizing the course before competition

Marianne Fatton claims gold in SkiMo's Olympic debut

Oriol Cardona Coll captures gold in men's SkiMo sprint

See all of TMJ4's coverage of the Winter Olympics here.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Milan Cortina full schedule of events: