Olympics highlights: Shiffrin embraces U.S. anthem after gold, Fatton claims gold in SkiMo

There's just a few days left in the 2026 Winter Olympics, and plenty of medals to hand out before the closing ceremony on February 22.

Take a look at today's top highlights from Milan Cortina:

Simone Biles shares advice to athletes under pressure

Shiffrin embraces U.S. national anthem after slalom gold

Maher, Richard try their hand at figure skating

Olympic athletes visualizing the course before competition

Marianne Fatton claims gold in SkiMo's Olympic debut

Oriol Cardona Coll captures gold in men's SkiMo sprint

