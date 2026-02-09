Olympics highlights: Italy's Schieder rips pants, USA curlers prep for semifinals

Monday brings another action-packed day of Olympic competition in Italy. We're rounding up the latest highlights from NBC:

Tirico shares his thoughts on Vonn

Reporting live from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California moments after the conclusion of Super Bowl LX, NBC's Mike Tirico spoke about Lindsey Vonn's crash, legacy and the latest on her status.

USA curlers talk Italy loss, preparations for semifinals

Team USA's Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin spoke to reporters after their round-robin loss to Italy about the match and what they'll take from it as they move to the mixed doubles curling semifinals.

Italy's Schieder rips pants in Olympic team combined crash

Speed skier Florian Schieder lost his footing and crashed during the men's Olympic team combined downhill in Bormio. The Italian skied down the piste on his own power, albeit on a single ski and with ripped snow pants.

