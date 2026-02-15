Olympic highlights: Klaebo wins ninth gold medal; U.S. men's curling defeats Sweden

Meyers Taylor, Humphries in monobob medal positions

Team USA's Elana Meyers Taylor and Kaillie Humphries sit in 2nd and 3rd place in women's monobob midway through the competition. Leading the charge is Laura Nolte, while Kaysha Love is not far behind in 5th place.

'A perfect way': Klaebo wins ninth gold medal with teammates

Olympic history was made when Team Norway won gold in the 4x7.5km cross-country skiing relay, making Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo the winningest Winter Olympian.

U.S. men's curling gets statement win over defending gold medalists Sweden

USA men's curler Ben Richardson said "We know we can beat any of these teams, and we're here to win," following a win over defending Olympic gold medalists Sweden during Sunday's round-robin session of play in Cortina.

USA's Martin, Canter, Gerard advance to slopestyle final

American snowboarders Jake Canter (70.53), Red Gerard (70.00) and Ollie Martin (78.30) finished a respective 10th, 11th and 6th in men's slopestyle qualifying, advancing to the final at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

Federica Brignone roars to giant slalom gold in Cortina

The "Snow Tiger" Federica Brignone pounced to an early lead in the women's giant slalom and held on late to win her second gold medal of the 2026 Winter Games. Sara Hector and Thea Louise Stjernesund shared silver.

Kingsbury claims gold in first Olympic dual moguls event

U.S. advances to men's team pursuit semifinals in Milan

